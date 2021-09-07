Jenkinson’s Offering Free Rides to First Responders Friday Night

Hold on...summer's not over yet...there's still time for fun down the shore. Jenkinson's Boardwalk invites First Responders to ride all the rides for FREE this Friday night (September 10th, 2021), according to their website.

Wow. What a generous offer. Jenk's has dubbed Friday night "First Responders Night." All First Responders AND their immediate families are welcome for UNLIMITED RIDES from 5pm - 11pm. Make sure you bring along a valid id to prove you're a First Responder.

The offer doesn't end there. First Responders and their families will also get half price admission to Jenkinson's Aquarium between 5pm - 8pm, miniature golf, the Ropes Course, and the 7D Dark Ride.

Our First Responders deserve to have a good time. You see, they are true heroes, giving of themselves constantly, no matter the day, time, or conditions. They're dedicated to helping people without needing anything in return. Most recently in New Jersey with all of the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, they were there for those in need, and the need was great.

As the 20th anniversary of September 11th, 2001 gets closer, I can't help but think of all the First Responders who made the ultimate sacrifice that day, trying to help others. Their heroism will not be forgotten. We must never forget.

So, if you happen to be in Point Pleasant at Jenkinson's Boardwalk this Friday night and see any First Responders, stop and thank them for all they do.

By the way, it's also the last Wristband Night of the 2021 season.

For more information, click here.

