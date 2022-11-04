Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber.

Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."

For Gomez, dealing with the breakup in the public eye was difficult, but it was her song "Lose You To Love Me" that helped to get her feelings out.

"Everything was so public," she said. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore."

However, she was able to find the brighter side of the situation.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she said.

"But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

"Lose You To Love Me" has since gone on to become a signature song for Gomez. It became her first solo song to hit No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since gone on to be certified 3x Platinum in the United States for the sales equivalent of 3,000,000 total units there.

After Gomez and Bieber broke up, Bieber would go on to date and eventually marry model Hailey Baldwin - now Hailey Bieber.

As for Gomez, she would put out a string of successful singles, including "Lose You To Love Me" and her album Rare. She would also receive acclaim for her role as Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders In The Building.