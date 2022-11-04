Local Businesses Win Readers Choice Awards in Princeton, NJ

Town Topics, a free weekly newspaper that reaches homes in Princeton, West Windsor, Lawrence, Hopewell, Pennington, Montgomery and more, has given out its annual Readers' Choice Awards and I bet some of your favorite places are winners in the food categories for 2022.

Check 'em out and go visit to support local businesses. Trust me, you'll love them...your neighbors loved them enough to vote for them.

Get our free mobile app

And the winners are....

Best Bagels went to Pennington Bagel, Bagel Barn, and Bagel Nook in the Princeton Shopping Center.

Best Bakery went to The Gingered Peach in Lawrence (yum...one of my favorite places in the world), Creative Cakes by Sweta, and PJ's Pancake House and Bakery.

Best Burger went to Witherspoon Grill, Rocky Hill Inn, and Mistral.

The Rocky Hill Inn The Rocky Hill Inn loading...

Best Deli went to Olives, Princeton Soup & Sandwich Company and 206 Corner Deli.

Best Pizza went to Conte's, Alfonso's, Nomad, and Pizza Den.

Best Ice Cream went to the Bent Spoon, Halo Pub, and Thomas Sweet.

the bent spoon the bent spoon loading...

Best Pasta went to Eno Terra, Lucy's Kitchen, and Teresa's Pizza & Wine Bar.

Best Vegetarian Restaurant went to Cross Culture, Lady and the Shallot (in the Trenton Farmer's Market), Planted Plate, and Princeton Soup & Sandwich Company.

Best Gluten Free Options went to Aunt Chubby's Luncheonette, Jammin' Crepes, and WildFlour Bakery Café.

Best Seafood Market went to Blue Point Grill, Nassau Street Seafood, and Wegmans.

Best Restaurant went to Blue Point Grill, Cross Culture, and Trattoria Procaccini.

Trattoria Procaccini Trattoria Procaccini loading...

Best Takeout Meals went to Cross Culture, Olives, and Princeton Soup & Sandwich Company.

Oh, this is just the beginning...there are many more winners.

Check out the entire list of awards by clicking HERE. They're in the October 26th and November 2nd issues.

13 Stores That Would Elevate The Quaker Bridge Mall The Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, NJ is known for being home to the staples, but these are the stores that would take this mall to the next level.