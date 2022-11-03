Have You Spotted These Celebrities at the 2022 World Series Games? (PICTURES)

The stars have come out to see our Philadelphia Phillies battling the Houston Astros for the 2022 World Series. The entire ballpark stadiums in Houston and Philly have been packed with every seat full, but if you look closely, you may have noticed a handful of famous, familiar faces.

Have you spotted these celebrities in the stadiums rooting for their favorite teams?

Bruce Springsteen

THE BOSS! New Jersey in the house at Citizen's Bank Park! Springsteen got himself a front-row seat for that brutal Game 4 on Nov 2. Too bad he and everyone else had to watch the Phils lose 5-0 to the Astros. You can see him sitting here in the black jacket and baseball cap.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Miles Teller

SO glad to see that Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller is going die-hard for the Phillies! Here you can see this son of Downington PA, cheering on the Phils during the first inning of Game 4.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Simone Biles

Simone was with her fiancé at Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. She's clearly rooting for the Astros, but since she's a world class, gold-metal Olympic champion, we'll try not to hold it against her.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One Getty Images loading...

Rob Mcelhenney

Honorary Philadelphia son Rob Mcelhenney showed up at the same game as Miles Teller at CBP. Here they are on the field for thee first pitch. His wife Kaitlin Olson was there too!

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Tim McGraw

McGraw donned his Phillies jersey at Game 3 on Nov 1 while standing up to cancer for Tug McGraw and his mom. Sweet picture!

Meek Mill

Rapper and Philly native Meek Mill rolled up on the field with the Phillie Phanatic before the start of Game 5 on Nov 3.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Getty Images loading...

Jill Biden

FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, was there at Game 4 to see the crushing 5-0 loss. Here she's seen standing for the singing of "God Bless America".

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Who else have you seen? Go Phillies!!

