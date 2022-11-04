I know you're excited about this. A Free People retail store is opening in Newtown, PA, making it the first in the area, according to The Patch.

It's going to be next to the lululemon Pop Up shop in the Village at Newtown shopping center on Eagle Road (only a few shops away from Crumbl Cookies).

It's described on Facebook as "a global lifestyle brand, featuring a unique assortment of apparel, accessories, intimates, outerwear, activewear, home, and beauty items...carefully crafted and curated for the creative spirit."

I'm loving the vibe. Look how cute this dress is.

Everything is inspired by trends of the past, from the '60s and '70s eras and geared towards mid 20's creative, confident women. They carry everything from classic Levi jeans to dresses.

Free People is owned by Urban Outfitters, which is based in Philadelphia.

The store sounds like it will definitely be an experience, visually pleasing, with a "vibrant and cozy" lounging area for customers. All of the store fixtures are handmade including the crocheted hangers.

There are four wholesale showrooms around the world...New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. The Free People brand is available in more than 1,400 speciality stores everywhere.

Want to check it out? I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

In the meantime, there's another Free People shop in MarketFair on Route 1 in Princeton and one coming soon to Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

Also coming to the Village at Newtown is Bobby Shaw Famous Crabcakes. It'll be the first one in PA. Click here for those details.

