Sesame Street will Air Episode to Teach Kids About Racism

Instagram

Entertainment Weekly just announced that Sesame Street wants to teach kids about dealing with racism and why it's wrong. The beloved children's show will be airing a special episode on October 15th that will air on HBO Max as well as PBS Kids where Sesame Place normally broadcasts on. The special episode will have the show's grown-ups give their perspectives about racism as well as the muppets. Elmo and Abby Cadabby will have a conversation with two other new muppets, Gabrielle and her cousin Tamir about racism and how to stand up to it.

This year has been a hard year for all of us. A virus that killed thousands of people wreaked havoc on our world. It's a shame to see that racism still exists in today's world and I pray that minorities get the respect and kindness that they so rightfully deserve. We live in America, which is land of the free. Everyone is welcome here, and once they are here, they should not have to fear for their lives and the lives of their families. Racism is wrong and we need to stop the hate and teach future generations that it's wrong as well. Programs like Sesame Street are trying to make it easy for kids to understand and it's amazing. Sesame Street has always been a class act kind of program, one I will always let my son watch.