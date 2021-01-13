Shady Brook Farm’s Winter UnWINEd Series Kicks Off Friday

Looking for some fun during these dull winter months? I have good news for you. Shady Brook Farm's Winter UnWINEd music series kicks off this weekend, according to the farm's official website and you're going to love it.

Now that the holidays are over, I need something fun to look forward to, and this sounds great. I bet you figured out there's wine involved in this fun. Lol. I love the clever name. Grab your co-workers, family, or friends for a night of live music, food and drinks in Shady Brook Farm's greenhouse. It kicks off this Friday night (January 15th) and will take place every Friday and Saturday night for the rest of January. Doors will open at 5pm (perfect for after work Happy Hour on Fridays) and close at 10pm. The live music will be from 6pm until 9:30pm.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing rules will be in full effect, therefore, space is limited. Don't wait to get your tickets. You must buy your tickets in advance. Tickets are only $5 per person (cover charge). Click here to buy your tickets now.

If you're wondering who's playing, here's the schedule of live music:

Friday, January 15th - Stems & Seeds Duo

Saturday, January 16th - Cara Cartney

Friday, January 22nd - Brian of Brian & The Coconutz

Saturday, January 23rd - Dany Lynch Duo

Friday, January 29th - Eddie Tamanini

Saturday, January 30th - Ryan Shubert

Just an fyi, the farm's website states you must order food in order to drink alcoholic beverages. Face masks must be worn at all times, unless you're seated.

I can't wait to check it out. Hope to see you there.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.