Shawn Mendes is Coming to Philly & Chris And The Crew Have Your Tickets!

Shawn Mendes is coming to Philly for his Wonder Tour on July 26, 2022, and 94.5 PST wants to send you to see this INCREDIBLE show.

Wake up all this week (April 11-April 15) with Chris & the Crew. They'll hook you up with your chance to win tickets to the show every morning this week around 7:30 am.

Tickets are on sale now at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com. Shawn will be joined by special guest Dermot Kennedy for the show. Click here to buy tickets & for more information.

attachment-FP1Fz15X0AQ9sZ4 loading...

Please note: this show will now take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. This is a "rescheduled date" following logistical changes from the tour. All original tickets remain valid for this new date.



Summer 2022: Every Awesome Concert Coming to Camden Waterfront Spring and summer are on the horizon, and South Jersey is going to rock with major headliners hitting Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden. Check out the shows!



