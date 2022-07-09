Shawn Mendes Postpones Philadelphia Concert

Shawn Mendes has postponed his upcoming Philadelphia concert, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 26.

Shawn shared the news Friday night that he was postponing several of his upcoming tour dates.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows... until further notice," he wrote.

Unfortunately, this includes the upcoming show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," Shawn wrote last night.

Shawn said after speaking with his team and some health care professionals that he has decided to take some time to heal.

"I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," Shawn wrote in a statement.

Shawn's tour is currently scheduled to resume on Sunday, July 31, 2022, for two nights of concerts in Toronto.

The good news is that Shawn's scheduled shows in Brooklyn, NY (at the Barclays Center) still appear to be on for August 19 and 20. And, of course, his show on October 26 in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center is still scheduled to happen.

If you have tickets to the Philadelphia concert, hold on to them! Those tickets will still be valid at the make-up date. The Make-up dates will be announced soon, concert promoters tell us.

