Shawn Mendes has officially canceled the Philly and New Jersey dates of his tour until further notice.

We had heard the news that he was postponing shows due to mental health struggles but has now officially announced that the rest of the tour, including all shows in North America, the UK, and Europe have been canceled.

He took to Instagram an hour ago saying he was not prepared for the stress and the reality of touring.

He was supposed to be at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on August 2nd (next Tuesday) and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on October 26, which have both been officially canceled.

In his statement on Instagram, he also added that this doesn’t mean he won’t be making new music and that he can’t wait to see his fans on tour in the future.

Shawn has been super vulnerable with his struggles with his mental health recently which really showed fans that he was struggling a bit during this tour.

The news was just released an hour ago and fans are already commenting with comforting and inspiring words on the post to wish him well on his road to recovery.

He did add at the end of his statement that he hopes that after he takes his time off to heal and recover, he hopes to pick up where he left off and finish off the tour.

Until then though, he is spending time relaxing and rejuvenating before he puts that stress on his mind and body again. I’m totally wishing him the best of luck during this important healing process!

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.