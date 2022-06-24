New Garden Center Opens In Manasquan, NJ After Plans For Wawa Fall Through

If you live in the Manasquan, NJ area and we’re expecting a new Wawa to make an appearance soon, you may or may not have heard the news that it’s not happening anymore.

There have been plans in place for a Wawa to be built, but the plans have officially been scrapped and a new business is being built in its location.

Back in 2019, it was announced that a Wawa was set to be built but that location was bought and is now turning into a family-owned garden center called Shore River Gardens.

So, although some people may be a little upset that New Jersey’s favorite gas station chain may not be coming anymore, this business that’s opening looks beautiful.

NJ.com posted pictures of the space that was renovated into the new garden center and it’s obvious that this is a much more beautiful addition to the Manasquan area.

Shore River Gardens is officially open and it looks like this place is for sure worth the visit.

I love the fact that another family-owned business has opened that everyone can support!

While I was digging deep into their Instagram profile, it looks like this plant shop has everything you could imagine.

Ranging from fruits to veggies to flowers, this place has it all and is worth checking out.

If you’re looking to support this family-owned local business, Shore River Gardens is located at 1441 Lakewood Road in Manasquan, NJ. Their shop is open daily from the hours of 9 am to 6 pm.

