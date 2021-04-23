Shortage of Miller Lite Because of a Cyberattack

This coronavirus pandemic has had so many items off of the shelves in stores. First, it was the shortage of toilet paper, then it was money (coins), Lysol wipes, and lumber to name a few. But now it's being said that there is a possible shortage of beer. Oh, No! Not Beer!

According to Associated Press, a cyberattack on Molson Coors is hurting the brewing operation. We learned that the beer company was hit hard with a cyberattack that has disrupted its brewing operations and shipments. Why are we interrupting the creation of beer? Messing with our beer is like messing with our emotions.

It was stated on Associated Press that "the company is working around the clock to get its systems back up." Good because being short on beer is a bad move.

Associated Press also made it known that this is not the first time that a big brewing company has a cyberattack that interrupts the brewing operation and the shipments. It was mentioned that if you happen to not find Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon at the liquor store near you the reason may be because of the cyberattack.

It was also made known that the cyberattack has probably also affected many other businesses because this probably is "a global hack of servers running Microsoft Exchange email software"

Please let's not have a really big beer shortage. Summer is almost here and we just want to have a better summer than the summer of 2020.