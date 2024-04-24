These Are the 10 Snobbiest Towns in Pennsylvania

Oh gosh. Wouldn't you hate to find out that you live in one of the state's snobbiest towns? I would.

I don't think anyone would think of themselves as a snob. You know what a snob is, right? It's someone who thinks they are better than others and looks down on people and sees them as inferior.

What are the snobbiest towns in your state? Even though you're not a snob, I bet you could name them.

Most often they are towns in more affluent areas. They are towns where people who you'd consider rich live. They have big houses and fancy cars, right?

RoadSnacks analyzed things like the incomes, education levels, and home prices in Pennsylvania towns and came up with this telling list.

Do you live in one of Pennsylvania's snobbiest towns?

Here's the top 10 and their stats from RoadSnacks:

10. Wyomissing - The population is 11,067. The median income is $86,786. The median home value is $339,512.

9. Perkasie - The population is 9,130. The median home value is $464,524. The median income is $95,319.

8. Ambler - The population is 6,775. The median home value is $611,302. The median income is $84,303.

7. Phoenixville - The population is 18,723. The median home value is $466,022. The median income is $91,593.

6. Media - The population is 5,860. The median home value is $558,498. The median income is $85,951.

5. Collegeville - The population is 5,172. The median home value is $512,844. The median income is $99,271.

4. Conshohocken - The population is 9,182. The median home value is $431,765. The median income is $114,523.

3. Swarthmore - The population is 6,507. The median home value is $405,622. The median income is $138,679.

2. Franklin Park - The population is 13,305. The median home value is $495,135. The median income is $158,052.

1. Fox Chapel -  The population is 5,299. The median home value is $971,545. The median income is $250,001.

What do you think? Are you surprised?

Can you think of any other snobby towns in Pennsylvania?

I bet you can.

