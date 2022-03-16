Shows in Atlantic City — The Hard Rock’s summer concert schedule

No matter what type of music you are into, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ has you covered this year. They have released their upcoming schedule for performances taking place at two of their venues, the Etess Arena and Sound Waves.

These acts include classic rockers, stand-up comedians, country music stars, and contemporary favorites.

Check out the 2022 headliner lineup below.

3/19 – The Psychedelic Furs – Sound Waves

4/1, 4/2 – Greta Van Fleet - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

4/8, 4/9 – Chris Stapleton - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

2nd Annual National Concert Day Show Joan Jett / Getty Images loading...

4/9 – Joan Jett & the Blackhearts – Sound Waves

4/15 – CFFC 107 – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

4/16 – Theeology – Sound Waves

4/30 – Steel Panther – Sound Waves

5/13 – Sting - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

5/13 – Wynonna & the Big Noise – Sound Waves

International Music Awards 2019 In Berlin Sting / Getty Images loading...

5/14 – Sting - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

5/21 – Ricardo Arjona - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

6/11 – Neha Kakkar - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

6/17, 6/18 – John Mulaney - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

6/24 – Lionel Richie – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

Andrea Bocelli In Concert - New York, NY Andrea Bocelli / Getty Images loading...

6/25 – Andrea Bocelli - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

7/3 – New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour 2022 - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

7/8, 7/9 – Kevin Hart - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

7/23 – Sam Hunt - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

7/30 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

Alicia Keys Performs On NBC's "Today" Alicia Keys / Getty Images loading...

8/6 – Alicia Keys - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

8/19 – Rod Stewart - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

8/21 – Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes – Sound Waves

9/9 – Zucchero – Sound Waves

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 Ben Platt / Getty Images for EIF & XQ loading...

10/1 – Ben Platt - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

10/14 – Wisin y Yandel – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

10/14, 10/15 – Vic DiBitetto – Sound Waves

For more information, including how to get tickets, check out the Hard Rock's schedule here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

