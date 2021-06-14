Single Day Passes for the Firefly Festival Go on Sale Tuesday

The Firefly Music Festival is going to be LIT when it comes back to Delaware this September. Four day passes are already SOLD OUT, but single day passes for the festival will go on sale on Tuesday (June 15).

Single day passes go on sale June 15 at 10 am at Fireflyfestival.com for this year's festival, which will take place September 23-26, 2021.

Single day general admission tickets will start at $119 in price. Single day VIP passes start at $259. Given how quickly four day passes sold out, something tells us you may wanna jump on these tickets right away.



The festival, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic is back in a BIG way with Billie Eilish performing on Thursday evening, and Lizzo hitting the stage on Sunday evening.

Other artists also performing at this year's festival include: Tate McRae, Regard, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Rich, Diplo, Glass Animals, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Ritt Momney, and more. Click here to get your tickets.

Here's the complete breakdown by day of this year's festival lineup:

Wanna win your way in to ALL FOUR DAYS of the sold out festival? Stay tuned. We're working on a few surprises because we love giving stuff away from Your Number 1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

