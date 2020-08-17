Six Flags Great Adventure just announced plans for the latest phase of their fall programming.

It’ll be a bit different than the park's usual Fright Fest celebration, but Six Flags hopes that guests will enjoy the new iteration of the Halloween celebration, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement issued Monday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E85Eh7rBtLo&feature=youtu.be

So what can guests expect during HALLOWFEST? Well, there will be opportunities for Thrills by Day and Chills by Night during the event, which will run from September 18 through November 1 on weekends. Reservations will be required as part of the park's COVID-19 safety protocols to limit capacity.



During HALLOWFEST's daytime celebrations (from 2 to 6 pm), families and young thrill-seekers will experience HALLOWFEST Thrills by Day including fall landscaping displays (pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, etc.).

Plus, there will be a Trick-or-Treat Trail with kid-friendly Halloween monsters and individually packaged candy and treats. Other activities for all ages include a kid-centric hay bale maze (heading in one direction) and more.

For Chills by Night, which begins at 6 pm., all haunted attractions will be available outdoors in the wide-open midways. Six Flags says they'll have creepy fog, eerie lighting, and the perfect soundtrack of music for nighttime scares.

There will be three haunted trails and four themed zones with street entertainment this fall. Their roller coasters will be open for thrilling rides after dark as well.

Six Flags has worked with epidemiologist consultants to create a safe experience that exceeds guidelines from health officials for guests and employees during HALLOWFEST 2020.

“We will operate HALLOWFEST the same way we have operated our parks all summer, with daily temperature checks and face masks required for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said.

