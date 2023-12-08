It's the most wonderful time of the year. If you're anything like me, you're trying to cram as much "jolly" into the season as you can.

Have you been to any light shows yet? Did you realize there are a bunch of them throughout New Jersey?

Here are a few to put on your holiday bucket list as recommended by New Jersey Digest.

Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

The Musical Light Show Hayride looks like so much fun! You hop on a wagon and ride around the farm ohhh and ahhh-ing over millions of beautiful Christmas lights.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here. There's also breakfast and storytime with Santa.

Six Flags Great Adventure Holidays in the Park in Jackson

Bring your family and friends to experience millions of holiday lights throughout the park. You can also meet Santa, the Snow King & Queen, Jack Frost, the Poinsettia Princess and Peppermint Prince and Princess and more.

Make sure to visit the Polar Pub for some "holiday spirits" while you're there. Don't miss the Candy Cane Crew, Prancer's Dancers, Storytime with Mrs. Claus and so much more.

Grab a list of events and a map of the holiday fun by clicking here. It's open select days through January 1st.

Christmas in Cape May

Visiting Cape May during the holidays is like stepping into a Christmas movie.

There are holiday lights everywhere, Christmas trees, old-fashioned Victorian houses decorated perfectly for the holidays...don't sleep on this adorable seaside town.

This is just the beginning, ohh, there's more. To check out the entire New Jersey Digest list, click here.

