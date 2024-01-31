Are you ready to have some fun? I have a feeling the recent opening date announcements from seasonal New Jersey amusement parks has you longing for spring, right? I knew it.

There is something so nice about chillin' at home watching movies during cozy season but after a while you want to break out of hibernation. That time is almost here.

Get our free mobile app

Asbury Park Press is reporting the opening dates of all the cool amusement parks around the Garden State. Some of the spots are celebrating anniversaries this year.

Six Flags Great Adventure is opening March 16

This is an oldie but a goodie. I've been going here since I was a kid.

Six Flags Great Adventure will be opening for the season on March 16th. It's the park's 50th anniversary year. There will be a fun anniversary celebration over Memorial Day Weekend.

New at Six Flags Great Adventure this year is a new roller coaster called The Flash: Vertical Velocity, a glamping experience and more. The park is located in Jackson Township.

For ticket information click here.

Diggerland USA is opening March 16

The only construction-themed amusement park in the United States is right here in New Jersey.

It's opening for the season on March 16. Diggerland USA is located in West Berlin. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Storybook Land is opening March 23

If you've never visited, it's described on it's website as, "A family-owned and -operated children's theme park that's been inspiring imaginations and starting smiles since 1955. Our park blends classic storytime favorites with a clean, family-friendly setting to make the best place for the young and young-at-heart to bond together."

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township is opening for the season on March 23.

You can save some money if you buy your tickets early. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Wild West City is opening May 4

This park will bring you back in time to the Wild West. Grab your cowboy hat and enjoy.

The website says, "Step back in time and explore our unique 1880's Theme Park where families and friends of all ages come together in fun and create memories."

You can ride on a stagecoach, saddle up on a pony ride, jump on the train ride and more.

Wild West City is located in Byram.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Clementon Park is opening May 25

Clementon Park and Splash World is opening May 25. It's an amusement park and water park which makes for one awesome experience. Season passes are still available. It's located in Clementon. For more information and tickets, click here.

Land of Make Believe is opening May 25

It's the 70th anniversary year for the amusement park and water park. It's located in Hope. You're sure to have "tons of fun." Land of Make Believe is also home to the world's largest collection of cookie cutters. For more information, ticket info and more, click here.

When is the Nickelodeon Universe Amusement Park in the American Dream Mall open?

Nickelodeon Universe amusement park is located in the American Dream Mall (over 3 million square feet).

Because it's the largest INDOOR theme park in North America, it's open all year long.

Click here to check out hours and ticket information.

American Dream Mall is located in East Rutherford.

Get ready to have some fun soon all over New Jersey.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt