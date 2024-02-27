Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey is such a huge part of my childhood. I grew up going as a kid with my family, then getting season passes as a teenager and getting dropped off with my friends to now returning as an adult to recreate some of the good times.

Between the safari, Hurricane Harbor, and the park itself, Six Flags Great Adventure is a fun amusement park right in our backyard.

From going on my first big roller coaster there to now going to Fright Fest as an adult, I’ve had some perfect times there.

Now, you’re going to be able to check out something BRAND NEW at Six Flags Great Adventure. You can now book reservations to “Glamp” in the Safari at Six Flags. Yes, this is amazing. Six Flags has been working on the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa for some time in Jackson, New Jersey and I bring great news.

When Will Six Flags Great Adventure Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa Open in New Jersey?

It seems based on the website, you can start making reservations as early as June 1st of this year!

The website for the resort is officially live and you can start booking your glamping experience now. This resort is located inside the safari at Six Flags, giving guests some of the most amazing views you can find in New Jersey.

You can’t sleep with Lions and Tigers anywhere else around here!

“Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa is an overnight oasis offering exclusive panoramic views within our 350-acre Wild Safari which is home to over 1,200 animals from 6 continents.”SixFlags.com

If you’re an animal lover this is a must! With the purchase of your stay, you also get admission to all 3 theme parks in Jackson, New Jersey. You can choose between a Couples Glamping Suite, Couples Glamping Suite with a Safari view, Family Glamping Suite, Family Glamping Suite with Veranda, or the Family Glamping Suite with Veranda and Safari View.

I have a feeling reservations are going to book FAST so make sure to check out their availability online here!