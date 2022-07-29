If you love Halloween and you love getting dressed up then this is a time for you to get paid to have fun and enjoy the spooky season as a cast member at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township. The search for this year's zombies, ghouls, and scary clowns begin this weekend and you are invited to join the hauntingly fun team.

Six Flags Great Adventure will be looking for more than 200 scare actors, FX makeup, technician, costuming, and greeter positions for the fall season. There will be several job fairs beginning this weekend.

According to Six Flags, "First, apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com, select Six Flags Great Adventure, More Opportunities, and select from “Fright Fest Ghoul,” “Entertainment Technician,” and “Entertainment/Events Ambassador” (greeter and costumer) or “Special FX Makeup Artist”. Then, join one of the park’s open hiring dates and/or auditions. Appointments are not required. Auditions are required for scare actor and makeup artist positions; interviews are required for all other Fright Crew positions. Hiring dates will be added to the events calendar for late August, and online applications are welcome anytime."

Then take advantage of several jobs fair dates at the park in Jackson, Township.

Hiring Dates & Auditions:

July 30 at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm: Scare actor/ghoul auditions

July 31 at 2:30 and 4:30 pm: Scare actor/ghoul auditions

August 5 & 6 at 5:30 pm: Hiring Event for all Fright Crew Positions & Auditions for Ghouls and Makeup Artists

August 12 & 13 at 5:30 pm: Hiring Event for all Fright Crew Positions & Auditions for Ghouls and Makeup Artists

Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest A Look at the Hauntingly Fun Times for Halloween at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, Township.