With the cooler weather here, I'm already feeling some holiday vibes.

If you're looking for something fun to do with a festive feel, head to Palmer Square in quaint downtown Princeton to do some ice skating.

Skating on the Square is back for Winter 2023-24. It's always so much fun. It's a great family activity or the perfect date spot with great dining options before or after skating.

Ice Skating in Palmer Square

Are you wondering where this ice skating happens on Palmer Square? There's no frozen pond in sight. There's a very cool, eco-friendly, outdoor, synthetic skating rink on Hulfish Street, nestled behind the Nassau Inn Hotel.

It's a picturesque skating area with pretty lights strung around the rink.

Skating Begins November 18th

Open Skate kicks off on Saturday, November 18, and runs through Sunday, February 25, 2024.

It's open every Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. The hours on Saturday and Sunday are 12pm - 3pm and 4pm - 7pm. Click here for special holiday hours.

Tickets are sold at the rink only. You cannot make a reservation. It's $10 per person, if you pay cash and $12 + fees if you pay with a credit card.

Go on out and have some old-fashioned fun. Don't worry if you don't have skates. Skate rental is included in the price, but you can bring your own if you'd like to.

You'll need to sign an electronic waiver. Click here for that information.

You can host a private party at the rink. If you have a special occasion this winter, plan it at the ice rink. This is a great idea for my December birthday. You can email events@palmersquare.com to book.

It's easy to get there. There's a parking garage on Hulfish Street, right across from the rink.

I'm all about making memories with the ones you love. This is a perfect place to do it.

Oh and don't forget the Palmer Square Christmas Tree will be lit for the holiday season on Friday, November 24th. Click here for those details.

Head to Princeton for the holidays. You'll be happy you did.

