Get Ready! Sluggball Coming to Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, NJ
Something new is coming to the Trenton Thunder Ballpark this spring.
It's called Sluggball and you can compete.
Have you ever heard of it?
Check out this YouTube video explaining the game. It's cool
Sluggball is a 4 on 4 baseball competition and it's all about hitting.
Sluggball is a hitting competition co-founded by Ruben Amaro Jr.
According to The Trentonian, there's no fielding and there's not even any running.
Former Phillies General Manager, Ruben Amaro Jr. and his brother, David founded it.
The competition will be touring minor league stadiums, like ours in Trenton, starting May 10th.
Opening Day of Sluggball is at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark on May 10
Actually, opening day is at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark from 9:30am - 1:30pm.
Sluggball will also make stops at stadiums in New York and Ohio.
Each Sluggball team is made up of six to eight players. They bring their own pitcher and compete in "situational challenges using wooden bats," the article says.
Amaro says, "What is better than making contact on the barrel with a baseball and bringing back those old roots. Those things you did as a kid, but doing it in a competitive environment and a really fun one. Get your team ready out here on the field."
There's a $3,000 cash prize
At each event there will be two 4-round games per team and the winning teams are going after a cash prize of $3,000 at the end.
Larry Anderson will be there. Anderson is a former pitcher and legendary Phillies broadcaster.
Participants will receive an autographed ball by Anderson, on-field gear, catered lunch. There will be a cash bar
For more information and to register, click here.
See you at Sluggball.
