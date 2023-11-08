Beware! This Is The Most Snake Infested Lake in New Jersey

One of my biggest fears is for sure snakes. I had not been “blessed” with seeing a snake in New Jersey until a few days ago and I have to admit, I was terrified to be quite honest.

According to NJ.gov, there are 22 species of snakes that can be found throughout the state of New Jersey. Most are nonvenomous and you’re more likely to see a garden snake than anything, but they still are in fact slithering around New Jersey. A list was just released of the famous lakes in New Jersey that are known for having really high numbers of snake sightings.

In other words, if you’re deathly afraid like me, this means this is exactly where you do not want to go and explore! There are 5 different lakes that have been listed as being the most snake-infested lakes across the state of New Jersey and there is for sure one near you! Going down the list from number 5 to number 2 really covers a lot of bases throughout the state.

#5 - Ramapo Lake

#4 - Manasquan Reservoir

#3 - Round Valley Reservoir

#2 - Greenwood Lake

All of these lakes located around different parts of New Jersey are considered to be “snake hot spots” and should only be explored at your own risk. A-Z-Animals has made this list and also states “it is important to note that while the majority of snakes in New Jersey are nonvenomous and harmless, the state is home to two venomous snakes: The Timber Rattlesnake and the Northern Copperhead.”

I’m sure when you’re out and exploring lakes, you’ll 9 out of 10 times run into a little harmless snake who is for sure more afraid of you than you.

What is the Most Snake Infested Lake in New Jersey

According to A-Z-Animals, the lake that is home to the most snakes in New Jersey is Lake Hopatcong. This lake is a popular vacation spot for families throughout the year so there’s a good chance you’ll be out exploring the wooded area someday. Make sure to be on the lookout for snake activity.

