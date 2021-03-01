Snooki Back On The Beach And Back on TV!

Snooki is back at the beach! If you are still in your COVID cocoon, good news, I have some bingey Jersey TV for you! She may be taking a vacation from the Jersey Shore Family Vacations but this Jersey girl is all grown up and happy to host on HGTV. The discovery+ launch of HGTV's Beach Escape features, Beach Cabana Royale, an original one-hour design competition hosted by Snooki who by the way is not only a television personality, but also an author, fabulous shop owner (The Snooki Shop in Madison, NJ where I've personally bought at least 5 shirts), businesswoman, wife and mother of three.

Of course Snooki made big local headlines when she bought a shore house locally in Tom’s River with some wondering if she would be partying all night long. While I'm sure she still has fun, I have personally seen this mom of three out and about on numerous occasions and believe me she is a grown mom, wife and adult just like you and me. Try putting your teen years on TV and see if that doesn't follow you relentlessly! Don’t change too much girl; we still need your flair.

Want to know more about the show so you can COVID binge? There are 26 beach-inspired episodes available for streaming on discovery+. For those new to discovery+, the new streaming service has entered into a partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. That’s a pretty sweet deal! It's now the only place to find the beach lifestyle series. Beach Cabana Royale just launched last week so you have time to catch up!

The premise of the show is that participants get only one day to completely transform cabanas for three families who need their help. Snooki checks in throughout the day, as the designers create custom, handcrafted pieces for their cabanas, while the families go head-to-head in a beach-themed challenge. A donation will also be made in the winner's name of up to 100,000 meals to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, which is working with No Kid Hungry to solve childhood hunger. Way to go Snooks! Keep scrolling to see inside Snooki's new Toms River home!