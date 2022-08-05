It’s official!

Ronnie Magro is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation after publicly dealing with his series of domestic abuse cases.

Asbury Park Press reported that he will officially be on the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that’s airing 6his “Jerzday”, Thursday, August 11, on MTV.

The teaser for the upcoming episode aired and fans were pretty shocked to see Ronnie’s face because everyone was convinced he wasn’t coming back.

Personally, despite everything that’s happened, I like to see them all reunited. It reminds us all of the good days when everyone was together and partying it up, fist-pumping at the Jersey Shore.

Apparently, there’s going to be a sit-down part of the episode where Ronnie and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, hash out their beef that’d accumulated over the years, especially following his public issues with the law in recent years.

Mike said that he’s “eager to make amends” after the cast was going public that they were not in support of Ronnie’s actions.

Ronnie has been charged with “one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest from an October 2019 incident in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, when police were called to a home where he, ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and their 20-month-old child were staying.” according to app.com.

The cast is really hoping that him coming back to the show is a step in the right direction for him and were pretty vocal that they didn’t agree or stand behind his previous actions.

This episode should be drama filled for sure! Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back on Thursday, August 11 at 8 pm.

