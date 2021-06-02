SOUND OFF: Billie Eilish, “Lost Cause”

Billie Eilish has dropped hit after hit lately. And today she dropped another song, "Lost Cause." So is it a hit or not?

EeE just debuted the song on 94.5 PST, but what do YOU think?

Do you love it? Do you hate it? Now's the time to sound off now on the PST app to let us know what YOU Think about the song.

If you haven't seen the music video yet, check it out here:

It's the latest song to be released from Billie's upcoming highly anticipated album, Happier Than Ever, which drops on July 30, 2021.

Plus, Billie Eilish will be hitting the road on the Happier Than Ever Tour. It'll come to Philadelphia on February 13, 2022.

