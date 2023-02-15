Is that nostalgia you feel? It's about to be.

Have you ever been REALLY hungry and you crave a meal from a restaurant that has unfortunately closed up shop? That's the absolute WORST! Well, it's happened to the best of us. Those of us here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties know that feeling all too well.

During the pandemic, it felt like businesses were closing left and right.

Get our free mobile app

It's an honest statement to make when I say that nobody was sure which places would be left after that nonsense was all said and done. Luckily for us, most places did make it through that hard time. Of course, the same can't be said for every business. Still, there's a season for everything under the sun, is there not? That doesn't mean, however, that we don't miss them like crazy.

When asked which old school South Jersey businesses local residents still wish were open, it seems like people kept saying the same few places.

1.) Five Guys

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash loading...

You may recall that there was once a Five Guys location in Somers Point. There's still a location in Absecon, but Somers Point to Absecon is certainly a hike for a burger.

2.) Ground Round

Photo by Rowen Smith on Unsplash Photo by Rowen Smith on Unsplash loading...

I remember Ground Round! Not the Shore Mall location, but the one in Deptford. It sounds like everyone in EHT loved the Ground Round just as much as I did growing up. It used to be a great place to bring your kids for dinner, remember?

3.) Sears

Photo by Estefania Cortes on Unsplash Photo by Estefania Cortes on Unsplash loading...

Everybody used to go to Sears for their appliances. Those days are long gone since Sears basically ceases to exist at this point. Now, there are a few locations left, but nowhere near us.

4.) Zaberer's

Robert A Morgan Jr via Youtube Robert A Morgan Jr via Youtube loading...

People used to LOVE Ed Zaberer's Zaberville. They had two locations, one in North Wildwood and one in Egg Harbor Township. This place had something for EVERYBODY. There was even a game room with arcade games that would be considered archaic at this point.

For a real blast from the past, check out the video below:



Robert A. Morgan Jr. via Youtube

5.) TW Sports

The one place Egg Harbor Township residents still rant and rave about is TW Sports. I never got the chance to go there, but apparently it was this really great place that had a lot that older kids would like to do. It was basically an amusement park perfect for preteens. They had mini golf, arcade games, and more. Apparently, you could even swim there, too.

It sounds an awful lot like the Funplex in Marlton, but other than that, there's really nothing to compare it to down here in deep South Jersey.

Think of any other places you wish still had their doors open here in South Jersey? Message us on the app!

Source: Facebook

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.