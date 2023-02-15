Ahhh, it's almost time for your favorite icy treats to make their return for 2023.

Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shops in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have started to announce when they will be reopening, leaving loyal customers (like me) longing for the big day.

I chatted with Kathy, the manager of the Ewing, Lawrence, Mercerville and Hamilton Rita's locations...she's so excited (and busy preparing) for the upcoming season. She told me there's going to be new flavors and treats for you to enjoy. Yay. I can't wait to try them all.

Rita's on Parkway Avenue in Ewing Township will be opening on Wednesday, March 1st. The hours will be from noon - 9pm.

Rita's on Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township will be opening on Friday, February 24th. The hours will be 12pm - 9pm.

Rita's on Flock Road in Mercerville will be opening on Wednesday, March 1st. The hours will be 12pm - 9pm.

Rita's on Whitehead Road in Lawrence will be opening on Wednesday, March 1st. The hours will be 12pm - 9pm.

Rita's in Independence Plaza on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township posted on its Facebook page that the windows will be open once again on Friday, February 24th.Don't stress, there's plenty of time to get there. The hours will be 12pm - 9pm. If you can't make it there, it's also available on GrubHub, Door Dash and Uber Eats.

Rita's on Swamp Road in Doylestown aren't scared by the six more weeks of winter that the groundhog predicted this year. That location will be re-opening on Wednesday, March 1st.

One Rita's is opening earlier than any others I've found. Keep reading...

The marquee out in front of the shop revealed it's opening Friday, February 17th. Wow. It's still going to be in the 60s for your first ice of 2023.

What's the Rita's treat you can't wait to get your hands on again? It's the Misto shake for me.

Welcome back, Rita's...we've all missed you.

