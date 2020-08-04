Speed & Vehicle Restrictions on Jersey & Philadelphia Area Highways

Tropical Storm Isaias has caused damage throughout our area. Both local roadways and highways across our area are reporting flooding and tree damage. As a result, officials are urging you to use caution when you're on the roads this afternoon.

Here's a list of the restrictions on the highways in the Philadelphia and Central Jersey area:

NJ TURNPIKE & GARDEN STATE PARKWAY: Motorcycles and passenger-vehicle-drawn trailers are prohibited until further notice on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

In Pennsylvania, PENNDOT has reduced the speed limits on some highways in the Philadelphia area.

The speeds are reduced to 45 mph on these roadways until further notice:

Interstate 76 in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties;

Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and Delaware counties;

Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties;

Interstate 676 in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties

U.S. 422 in Montgomery County.

Additionally, many local municipalities and police departments in our area are reporting that roadways in their communities have been closed with flooding waters and downed trees.