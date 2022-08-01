If you’re anything like me, you start preparing for Halloween just around this time.

You either fall into the category of people who have a countdown for Christmas, or a countdown for Halloween.

Apparently, I’m not the only person in New Jersey who’s ready for “Spooky Season” to take full effect. There was a line of New Jersey Halloween fans outside of Spirit Halloween’s flagship store that just opened this past weekend.

People were lining up outside of the location for 48 hours before the initial opening of the store, just to be the first people to experience what Spirit Halloween had to offer for the 2022 season, and I have to say I completely admire the dedication.

The flagship store opened up this past Saturday, July 30, right here in New Jersey. Dedicated Halloween fans lined up outside the Egg Harbor Township location and got to experience all of the haunted goodness months before others.

There were photo stations set up, goodie bags handed out, and displays of the store's best decorations they have to offer this season.

As of now, the Egg Harbor Township Spirit Halloween location is currently the only one that is open for the season and its hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 am - 7 pm and Sunday 12 pm - 6 pm, according to Google.

To me personally, there’s nothing more therapeutic than walking through Spirit in the middle of October with a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks in my hand.

The Egg Harbor Township location is located at 6725 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234.

