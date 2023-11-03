Sprouts Farmers Market Coming to West Deptford, NJ

Another grocery shopping option is coming to Gloucester County!

Sprouts Farmers Market, a fast-growing grocery chain is gearing up to open a new location in West Deptford, New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

The new Sprouts will be located at 875 Mantua Pike, in the Southwood Shopping Center - where told old Aldi used to be. The old Aldi will be demolished to make way for the new 23,252-square-foot store! It'll form a new endcap at the shopping center.

"Both the ownership group and Sprouts Farmers Market are elated to introduce the Sprouts brand to West Deptford, NJ. This addition promises to delight the local community, catering to the increasing demand for natural grocery stores in the area," a press release reads.

When will Sprouts Farmers Market West Deptford be open?

Planning is still in its early stages, so no word yet on when construction will begin or a projected opening date.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers a wide selection of natural, organic, gluten-free, and plant-based food items, with over 380 locations nationwide. If you need high-quality healthy ingredients, here's your next go-to.

This will be the 3rd location in New Jersey. Sprouts has two more locations in Marlton (227 Route 73 South) and Haddon Township (640 W Cuthbert Blvd).

This has been a highly anticipated arrival in the area! Keep an eye out for updates. Are you excited for this new grocery option? Let us know in the comments!

