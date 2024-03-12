St. Patrick’s Day 2024: Here’s Where to Score Lucky Deals and Freebies!

Cheers, laddies! St Patrick's Day is Sunday, March 17!

"Lucky" for us, St. Patrick's Day falls on a weekend day this year! (Might want to call in "sick" for work on Monday!)

The company of young people celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Getty Images loading...

St. Patrick's Day is one of the "fun" holidays where there's really no dutiful obligations except to have fun and celebrate Irish culture with parades, music, dancing, fellowship, and of course... food & drinks!

Get our free mobile app

Once again, different national chains will be offering special deals and freebies for St. Patty's Day this year, so get ready to take advantage!

Photo by Angèle Kamp on Unsplash Photo by Angèle Kamp on Unsplash loading...

Here's where you can score some great deals and freebies for St. Patrick's Day 2024:

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Applebees is helping you celebrate in one of the best ways - by drinking! They're bringing back their Saintly Sips for a limited time, like the Tipsy Leprechaun for just $5 and NEW Pot O' Gold Daq-A-Rita Cocktails!

On St. Patrick's Day, you can get a FREE Whopper! But there is a catch. You have to be a member of the Royalty Perks loyalty program and enter for your chance to win the Million Dollar Whopper Contest!

Free donuts, anyone? From March 15-17, if you show up in store to a participating Krispy Kreme, you'll get a FREE Original glazed donut if you're wearing green! No purchase necessary. You can also enjoy their limited-time collection of St. Patrick's Day themed donuts!

Now until March 17, you can score a free 22 oz. green Leprechaun Lemonade! Redeem when you join their rewards membership.

New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander