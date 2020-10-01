Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnut On Halloween

It seems like Krispy Kreme is always trying to hook up their customers with free doughnuts. This year, Krispy Kreme has hooked up first responders, nurses, doctors, teachers, and now they are trying to give a free doughnut to people that are in the Halloween spirit.

According to FOX 29, Krispy Kreme is going to give a free doughnut to all customers that show up to the doughnut shop wearing a costume. This offer will be on actual Halloween day, October 31st. It was stated on FOX 29 that you can pick any doughnut that you would like.

FOXNews mentioned that the doughnut company will also have a Halloween promotion called “Sweet or Treat Saturdays.” If you buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price you can get another dozen for just one dollar. That's a deal if you ask me.

The one dollar dozen doughnut deal at Krispy Kreme will be available from October 10 to October 31st.

Krispy Kreme also told FOX News that they are looking to keep all customers safe this Halloween season by "trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy the season.” We learned that most of these ideas come after amid the changes to the holiday season for almost everyone in the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To get you more into the Halloween spirit Krispy Kreme will be having the Monster Doughnuts that will be in about 7 different styles, according to FOX 29. Personally, I have never had one of those Halloween doughnuts. They just look too cute to even eat.