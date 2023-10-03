LIFE HACK! Here’s How You Can Get Starbucks Delivered at 2 AM in Philly

If you live in Philadelphia and want a late-night treat from Starbucks, there’s FINALLY some good news.

Of course, if you’ve lived in Philadelphia for any period of time, you know how difficult it can be to get quality food late at night. Right?

Well, that is kind of hanging.

GoPuff Launching Late Night Starbucks Delivery in Philadelphia

GoPuff, which is a Philadelphia-based 24/7 food delivery app that has since gone national, will offer customers to have Starbucks delivered at any time of the day.

Customers in Old City, Northern Liberties, Fairmount, University City, and Center City will be able to order a Starbucks product at any time of the day.

Starbucks Orders Can Be Made By GoPuff Employees

The company says they’ve trained about 36 employees to prepare the Starbucks orders. They’ll be able to prepare the orders at two of their fulfillment centers in Philadelphia, the company said in a press release this week.

The Starbucks orders are prepared along with other items from the fulfillment centers, and they’ll be delivered in about 30 minutes, the company says.

24/7 Starbucks Delivery in Philadelphia

A lot of Starbucks products will be available for delivery. However, they warn that Nitro cold brews, hot expressos, frozen refreshers, and hot tea will not be available. It makes sense because they probably don’t travel well.

GoPuff was founded by two Drexel students. It now operates across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown led to a rapid increase in the popularity for the delivery app.

The test for the Starbucks partnership marks the first in the globe for the company.

Here's hoping this works well!



