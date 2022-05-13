A sure sign of summer. Get ready for some fun on the farm. Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA is hosting a Strawberry Festival for two weekends in June, according to the farm's official website.

Make plans to be there with your family and friends. The dates are Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th and Saturday and Sunday, June 11th and 12th.

There is nothing like picking fresh strawberries from a farm. Yummm. My family would go pick them year after year. We probably ate more than actually made it home. My mom would laugh and say she hoped they didn't weigh us on the way out. Lol.

Shady Brook Farm has a ton of fun waiting for you. You can take a wagon ride out to the strawberry field and around the farm. When you return with all of those juicy strawberries there will be food, drinks, live music and great activities for kids of all ages.

The live music will be from Noon - 4pm each day.

Here's the schedule:

Saturday, June 4th - Cat Daddy the Band

Sunday, June 5th - Barefoot Bobby & the Breakers

Saturday, June 11th - Leisure Suit Monday

Sunday, June 12th - Electric Stingray

Don't miss the fun. Tickets are available now here.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

If you've never been to Shady Brook Farm , take a trip, you'll love it. It's over 100 years old with a farm market, deli, pub, ice cream window, fresh fruits and vegetables, pick your own crops, seasonal festivals, an amazing Christmas drive-thru light show, a garden center & nursey, and more.

For more information and to buy tickets to the Strawberry Festival, click here

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.

Broadway Shows You'll See in Philadelphia in 2022-23 This is a fabulous lineup.