Student From Mercer County Wins Megan Thee Stallion’s Scholarship Contest

I could cry and I don’t even know this girl. I’m telling you there is something amazing about the area we live in. A student from right here in Mercer County just won something huge.

Maria Gonzales, who is a student at Mercer County Community College studying Criminal Justice, applied for something that thousands of others also applied for, and won!. She won Megan Thee Stallion’s, Thee Don’t Stop Scholarship.

I don’t think you guys understand excitement! Let me explain to you what this scholarship was all about. According to the website, Megan is partnered with Rap Rotation, Amazon music’s flagship global hip-hop brand and playlist that spotlights the best in hip-hop, to award two $10,000 scholarships to female students of color pursuing an associates, bachelors or postgraduate degree in any field.

Megan Thee Stallion wanted to give away some money to a student because she understands the struggle. Many people don’t know this, but Megan is in school herself. She is one of the biggest rappers in the world, so many people question why she even is in school. About a year ago, Megan’s mother passed away. According to people.com, Megan said, “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

I absolutely love the fact that Megan is for women doing the damn thing! Congratulations, Maria! We are all so proud of you!