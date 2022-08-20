Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey.

The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled by Lawn Love and it seeks to measure each city’s preparedness for the zombie uprising.

The scores were calculated on things like vulnerability, number of potential hideouts, supplies, protection and mobility.

One interesting note: one of the criteria was share of homes with bunkers. Two cities in the Kansas City metro area were on tops with Olathe and Overland Park leading the way. Why do they have so many bunkers? Why do they have bunkers at all? Actually, the study’s authors use bunker and basement interchangeably, so it’s not as cool as it seems.

Anyway, some of the other categories include number of hunting gear stores, general health rate, and grocery stores.

They looked at the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and when the numbers were crunched, two New Jersey cities made the bottom 10.

Paterson was the fifth worst city for a zombie apocalypse (bad health scores dragged it down), and Newark was the 10th worst.

Don’t bother rushing to Jersey City, either, as it was 12th.

So, which are the best cities for surviving the zombie apocalypse?

Orlando is number one, followed by Salt Lake City; Honolulu; Portland, Oregon; and Colorado Springs.

Joining Newark and Paterson in the bottom 10are a bunch of cities in Nevada: Sunrise Manor, Paradise, Enterprise and Spring Valley and then Paterson; Miramar, Florida; Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Newark, and North Las Vegas.

Man, Nevada really sucks when it comes to being safe from zombies!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

