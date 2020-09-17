Submit Your Nominations For the Area’s Favorite Food Truck

What's your favorite food truck in the area?

I've noticed so many food trucks in the area since the pandemic started. Like many local restaurants, food trucks have had to adjust their business plans this year, as outdoor festivals have been canceled and more. So now I'm excited when I see them on corners across the area offering up their tasty foods.

So that leads us to the question: what's your favorite local food truck?

94.5 PST will name the area's favorite food truck from Mercer, Bucks, Burlington, and Philadelphia counties in a few weeks.



Step one: Nominate YOUR favorite food truck by using the form below.

Step two: Check back next week to VOTE for your favorite food truck. We'll take the food trucks with the most nominations and open it up for a week of voting on Friday, September 25 exclusively on the PST App. Turn on app alerts so we can alert you when voting opens.

Who will win? We'll name the area's favorite on Friday, October 2. We don't have a prize, and it's all meant in fun, but it's a great chance to highlight the awesome food trucks in our area, right?

After all, I'm all about these food trucks. I love them. They're so cute and fun. Most are very colorful and scream, "Come try me." Lol. So my goal is to try them all. It's the perfect fall thing to do....a food truck crawl of sorts. Who's in?

They're perfect fun in the pandemic. When I've visited a few so far, there are people tailgating in the parking lot around them, socially distanced, of course. I've seen people who look like they're on dates, eating out of the trunk of the car or with those chairs in a bag set up. I've seen guys throwing a football around and chowing down on cheesesteaks. Food trucks have become a part of our social lives and I hope they stick around.

You can find every type of food....burgers, pizza, seafood, cupcakes, you name it. I want to know your favorite one, 'cause I'm making a list for my Food Truck Crawl.