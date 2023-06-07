Summer 2023 Fireworks Spectacular Schedule Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

We are closer and closer to summer. The firework display at Point Pleasant Beach is awesome, right on the beach.

Fourth of July NEVER stops in Point, especially with the fireworks spectacular over the beach every week, the entire summer.

These fabulous fireworks are a tradition I can't wait for them every year. Anytime you can see fireworks, they're spectacular.

Oleksii Sagitov, Getty Stock, ThinkStock Oleksii Sagitov, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

Every summer Point Pleasant Beach has its free Fireworks Spectacular for the summer season. If you've never seen the fireworks on the beach, take the family this year, it's beautiful. It's not just the fireworks, it's the sand between your toes, the beach chairs, and of course sweet treats from the boardwalk. I like to call it an experience.

You can see the beautiful fireworks on Jenkinson's boardwalk of course, also.

What is the fireworks schedule at Point Pleasant Beach?

Fireworks begin Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, and run all summer long. Every Thursday in the summer through Thursday, August 31st, 2023. **weather permitting** Fireworks will be on July 4th and September 9th, also. Fireworks begin each week at dark.

So, this is what I do - I grab the family and our beach chairs, and usually pack a quick picnic for the beach, right before the fireworks show. Of, course ice cream or fries, or even popcorn on the beach we all grab and bring down to the chairs. The twinkle of the fireworks on the ocean is just wonderful.

The fireworks spectacular are mostly Thursday nights along the boardwalk. It's "HOT", relax when the sun goes down, and look up. These fireworks are incredibly cool here at the Jersey Shore.

