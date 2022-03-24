Summer Cornhole League at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA

With the weather getting warmer, I'm ready for some summer fun. Are you with me? Shady Brook Farm in Yardley just announced they're hosting a Summer Cornhole League.

Text your friends, team up, and get ready to have some fun. Teams can be up to 6 players with 2 players competing each night. Games will be about an hour and will start at 6pm, 7:15pm, and 8:30pm.

The league will play on Thursday nights from June 2nd - August 18th from 6 - 10pm. It's only $60 per team for the whole summer.

There are two different skill levels depending on what kind of fun you want to have....competitive and not so competitive. Lol. The Corn Captains are the "pros" and the Baby Kernals are for those looking for a little friendly competition and a lot of fun.

Who will be "The Boss of the Toss?" Playoffs will be on Saturday, August 27th. Here's the best part...the winner's win two of their teammates weight in beer...yup, beer...courtesy of Sly Fox Brewing Company. That's so great. Make sure to pick your heaviest teammates. Lol.

Do you play Cornhole? We have a set in the backyard. We like to play with friends and bbq. I'm not that bad after a little warm up and a few drinks. Lol.

To register your team for Shady Brook Farm's League click here. Make sure to visit their Stone Throw's Pub while you're there...it may help your game too. Lol.

Shady Brook Farm is conveniently located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley. Check it out. There's always something fun going on.

