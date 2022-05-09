Get ready to have some serious fun at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA with their summer concert series. You're going to love it. I'll give you a hint...there's wine involved. Told you you'd love it. Lol.

The Shady Brook Farm Summer unWINEd Concert Series kicks off this Friday (May 13th) after a rainout last weekend, and runs every Friday through September 2nd, with two special Saturday night shows (July 2nd and September 3rd) with fireworks...yay, I love fireworks.

Grab your family and friends for some great live music, food, drinks, and family fun. Yup, I said family fun...you don't have to leave the kids at home...there will be plenty of cool things for them to do while you're enjoying the night out.

For the live music schedule, click here.

Let's talk about the drinks for a second. There will be locally brewed craft beer, specialty cocktails, and Rosebank Winery (Newtown, PA) wine. Perfect. There will also be lots of food vendors on site, so no outside food or drinks are allowed.

I would buy your tickets online because you'll save some money. The Friday night tickets are only $12 when you buy them online, if you wait and buy them at the gate, they're $18. The Saturday night fireworks tickets are only $18 online and $24 at the gate. The gate will open at 5:30pm for Friday night shows and 5pm for the Saturday shows with the live music starting at 6:30pm.

The farm's website has all the details you'll need and you can buy tickets there too

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

See you there.

