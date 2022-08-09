Hope your sweet tooth is ready! Because Marlton is about to get a new, sweet, doughy, indulgent addition.

Cinnaholic, a 100% vegan, plant-based gourmet cinnamon bun and specialty pastry brand as seen on Shark Tank, is gearing up for a new location in Marlton!

As seen on this Facebook post by Cinnaholic Marlton, the new establishment already has its signage up!

This location will be at the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center behind Chickie and Pete's and next to Rey's Bagels (135 NJ-73 S Marlton, NJ). According to the post, they're waiting for equipment and permits.

As you can see from Facebook community group "A View From Evesham", the shop has a long way to go before it's ready to open. Here's what it looks like from the inside:

Cinnaholic has more than cinnamon rolls! You'll find pastry rolls of multiple different flavors, along with brownies, edible cookie dough, cookies, and more!

This cinnamon roll topped with edible cookie dough looks absolutely insane (-ly delicious).

With over 20 different frosting flavors and over 24 different toppings - the sky's the limit to what flavors you can get! They also have a selection of signature rolls. Have you ever seen a more beautiful assorted bun box??

With buns like these, I could see Cinnaholic becoming the new Cinnabon! Check out the full menu HERE.

This new location also means that they're now hiring! If you or someone you know is interested in working at this location, check out their job listing page HERE.

