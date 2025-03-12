Terminally Ill Bucks County, PA Girl Inspires Global Movement With #SwiftiesForLily

Get the tissues ready. This story both breaks and warms our hearts.

A local Bucks County girl is battling cancer, but the Swiftie Army is stepping up to show their family a ton of heart warming support.

Taylor Swift Fans Rally Around 12-year-old Lily Tomlinson From Bucks County, PA

This tragic story started back in early December when 12-year-old Lily Tomlinson was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which is a rare and aggressive brain tumor that’s terminal in nature.

Prior to that Lily was an honor roll student, her mom says, who loved life and Taylor Swift.

It led to a heartwarming response from Taylor Swift fans across the globe. That response from Taylor Swift fans all started when Lily’s mom, Kelsey, reached out to a Facebook group for “Swiftie Crafters” shortly after Lily’s diagnosis.

Kelsey wrote that she was looking to purchase some Taylor inspired comfort items to help comfort Lily during her treatments.

The response from Swifties was overwhelming. In fact, Taylor’s fan army started sending SO many items to the family (blankets, cards, bracelets) that they actually had to get a PO Box to accept the donations.

“The immediate, unconditional love shown to me and my daughter by fellow Swifties in that moment made me realize that while we are going through this now, we don’t necessarily have to go through it alone,” Kelsey told the Bucks County Herald in January.

Lily’s treatment has taken place at Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP) in Philadelphia and she has been resting at home.

#SwiftiesForLily Still Needs our Help, Here's How You Can Get Involved

As Lily's battle continues, her family remains comforted by the support they’re receiving from across the globe.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with their increasingly expensive bills. As of today, it’s raised over $83,000 from more than 1,400 individual donors. You can click here to learn more and donate today.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to send something physically to the family, you can do it via their PO Box.

Here’s their contact info:

Kelsey and Lily Tomlinson

PO Box #366

Plumsteadville, PA

And, of course, sharing the hashtag #SwiftiesforLily continues to raise awareness for her as well.

