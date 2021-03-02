T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant-Man 3’

T.I. will not be a part of the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It has not been confirmed whether or not this decision is related to the sexual abuse allegations against the actor and rapper.

On Monday, an attorney representing 11 victims accused both T.I. and his wife, Tameka, of crimes involving "sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment". The attorney has asked for California and Georgia authorities to open investigations.

T.I. and Tameka are denying the claims. “Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” said their lawyer in a statement. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

In the previous two Ant-Man movies, Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), T.I. portrayed Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)’s friend Dave. Along with ex-convicts Luis (Michael Peña) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dave accompanied Ant-Man on his adventures. As Ant-Man 3 is still in development, Marvel Studios shouldn’t have too much trouble shuffling things around so Dave is no longer part of the action.

Ant-Man 3, which currently does not have a release date, will be directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness. The film will star franchise regulars Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer along with newcomers Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.

