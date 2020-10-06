Taco Bell Breakfast is Back!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Apparently, 2020 taketh away - but 2020 also giveth back. In September of last year, Taco Bell famously removed their very popular breakfast items from the menu. This was part of a larger plan to revamp the psuedo-Mexican fast food chain's lineup. Then the COVID-19 shutdowns shook the entire industry to its core.

In order to simplify operations and streamline the process of getting you tacos while keeping everyone as socially distant as possible. Not only did it look like we wouldn't be getting our breakfast back, the Bell continued to remove fan favorites like the Double Decker Taco, Grilled Stuffed Burrito, and the Mexican Pizza (which you can still find if you know where to look).

Imagine my shock this morning when I learned that Taco Bell would be bringing its breakfast back. That's right, you will one again be able to get your first meal on with the Breakfast Crunchwrap, Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato, and hash browns in the very near future.

According to Delish, about half of the U.S. locations are already slinging bacon, eggs, and sausage this morning. The rest will reportedly follow suit by the end of the year.