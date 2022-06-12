Taco Palooza is coming to Hopatcong, NJ for a good cause

Eat tacos and support a worthy cause? Sounds like a winner to me. Taco Palooza is coming to Hopatcong on June 18 as part of a fundraiser for PBA 149, Special Olympics, and Hopatcong Smile.

Actually, it’s more than just a day of tacos and margaritas, there is also a 5K run. Their Facebook page describes it better than I could:

Join us for a beautiful 5K throughout the neighborhoods of Hopatcong. Gentle rolling hills on pavement using the old Chief’s Challenge Course. Run, walk, or salsa your way to the finish line for a great cause! Be prepared to run a fun, spirited 5K for two very important local Charities: NJ Special Olympics and Hopatcong SMILE.

If you want to take part in the 5K, registration is $45 (for a good cause); you can register here. The run takes place before the festival and includes admission to the festival (which is $5).

Getty Stock / ThinkStock Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

Now, how about that food: so far, they have 11 taco trucks scheduled to be there (check their Facebook page for updates), as well as two dessert vendors, House of Cupcakes and Cold Stone Creamery. There will be awards for Peoples Choice for Top Traditional Taco, Trendsetting Taco & Loco Taco.

Oh, and there’ll be booze in the Beer, Sangria, and Margarita Garden, so come hungry and thirsty. Live music will be performed all day and there will be assorted vendors selling their wares, as well.

The event runs 12-7:30 p.m. at Hilltop Field; 32 Lakeside Blvd, Hopatcong.

They are asking all attendees to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the local food pantry.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

