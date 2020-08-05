Migos’ Takeoff Sued for Allegedly Raping Woman at Party

Migos member Takeoff is being hit with a lawsuit and some serious claims following an alleged party in Los Angeles back in June.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Aug. 5), a woman has filed a lawsuit under the anonymous name Jane Doe, accusing Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, of raping her around 2 a.m. in the bedroom of the home, where the supposed party was taking place on June 22. The unidentified woman was reportedly in the bedroom of DJ Durel, the person who invited her to the event.

In legal documents obtained by XXL, which were also filed today, the woman, who arrived at the residence at 7 p.m., claims the Quality Control Records artist stared at her while they were at the function, which made her uncomfortable. The woman also alleges that Takeoff offered her marijuana, but she declined.

Afterwards, the woman reportedly went to the upstairs portion of the home with the man who invited her to the party. Per the lawsuit, his name is Daryl McPherson, also known as DJ Durel, Migos' official DJ. According to her claims, Takeoff, who was walking down the stairs as they were walking up, reportedly became upset as they passed one another and got into an argument with Durel. The woman supposedly went into the bedroom while Takeoff and Durel argued, presumably waiting until things settled down.

The woman alleges that Takeoff then came into the bedroom and began touching on her buttocks. She claims to have refused the rapper's sexual advances, but then he flipped her over, pulled down her clothing and allegedly raped her from behind. The woman goes on to claim that once Takeoff was finished, he left the room.

The woman reportedly went to seek medical attention later that day and hospital staff observed evidence of forceful rape. She also claims that the hospital staff notified the Los Angeles Police Department. However, a rep from the LAPD could not confirm the call to XXL.

According to the court filing, Takeoff has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

The woman's attorney, Neama Rahmani, told XXL this afternoon that their hopes in filing the lawsuit will encourage witnesses to come forward to share their accounts of what transpired on the night of the party.

"This rape happened approximately a month-and-a-half ago," the attorney said. "No arrests have been made, no charges have been filed. So, hopefully between witnesses, additional evidence and the media's spotlight on this case, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney's office will do the right thing and move the criminal case forward."

Rahmani added that she is looking to have Takeoff "charged, convicted and sentenced to state prison."

The unidentified woman is suing for sexual battery, assault, gender violence, false imprisonment, violation of civil rights, interference with civil rights and emotional distress. She is also seeking damages for an undisclosed amount.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Superior Court as well as reps for Takeoff for a comment.