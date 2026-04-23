You Can See 28 Philadelphia-Area Concerts for Just $30 This Summer
In this economy, getting anything for a bit of a discount is something that's truly appreciated. And there's nothing like live music, right? Unfortunately, that's a bit of a luxury.
So it's exciting that Live Nation has once again announced their annual summer concert sale.
Fans will be able to see shows throughout the Philadelphia region for just $30 a ticket. Live Nation's Summer of Live sale will include access to 28 shows in the Philadelphia region. We've got a complete list posted below.
First, though, here's how you can take advantage of the sale:
How to Buy $30 Tickets From Live Nation's Summer Sale
Here’s how you can buy tickets through this sale, according to Live Nation:
- $30 tickets will be available starting Thursday, April 23, at 10 a.m. with All Access Early Access and run until Tuesday, April 28, at 11:59 p.m. Click here to check it out.
- The general on-sale will begin on Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time through Tuesday, May 5, at 11:59 p.m. local time.
- All tickets are available at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive
- Fans should look for the "Summer of Live Promotion" under the ticket type when making their purchase.
How To Win Tickets With 94.5 PST
Be listening to Chris & the Crew and Matt Ryan all next week (week of April 27) for your chance to win tickets to some of 2026's biggest shows (thanks to our friends at Live Nation Philadelphia).
It's super simple. Just start your day with Chris & the Crew and ride home with Matt Ryan for your chance to win.
What Shows Are Included in the Philadelphia Region?
The lineup of shows that are included in this year's sale is pretty impressive. In fact, across the area 28 shows are included.
Here's that list:
- Godsmack - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - May 9, 2026
READ MORE: Here's the Smartest & Cheapest Way to Park at the Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Summer Walker - Xfinity Mobile Arena - June 5, 2026
- Josh Groban (with Jennifer Hudson) - Xfinity Mobile Arena - June 7, 2026
- The Black Crowes - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - June 12, 2026
- Bleachers - Highmark Mann - June 13, 2026
- Evanescence - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - June 20, 2026
- Kid Cudi - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - June 27, 2026
- Sarah McLachlan - Highmark Mann - July 7, 2026
- The Pussycat Dolls - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 14, 2026
- Lionel Richie - Xfinity Mobile Arena - July 16, 2026
- Death Cab for Cutie - Highmark Mann - July 17, 2026
- Tim McGraw - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 17, 2026
- Five Finger Death Punch - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 20, 2026
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- Chicago - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 21, 2026
- Shinedown - Xfinity Mobile Arena - July 23, 2026
- Ne-Yo - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 25, 2026
- O.A.R. - Highmark Mann - July 25, 2026
- Train - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 26, 2026
- Toto - Highmark Mann - July 26, 2026
- Mötley Crüe - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 27, 2026
- Muse - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 29, 2026
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - August 20, 2026
- Breaking Benjamin - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 2, 2026
- Lil Wayne - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 11, 2026
- TLC - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 13, 2026
- Staind - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 16, 2026
- Jason Aldean - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 19, 2026
- Mt. Joy - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 25, 2026
If you're new here, by the way, here is a complete guide to all of this year's major concerts in the area:
2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST