In this economy, getting anything for a bit of a discount is something that's truly appreciated. And there's nothing like live music, right? Unfortunately, that's a bit of a luxury.

So it's exciting that Live Nation has once again announced their annual summer concert sale.

Fans will be able to see shows throughout the Philadelphia region for just $30 a ticket. Live Nation's Summer of Live sale will include access to 28 shows in the Philadelphia region. We've got a complete list posted below.

First, though, here's how you can take advantage of the sale:

How to Buy $30 Tickets From Live Nation's Summer Sale

Here’s how you can buy tickets through this sale, according to Live Nation:

$30 tickets will be available starting Thursday, April 23, at 10 a.m. with All Access Early Access and run until Tuesday, April 28, at 11:59 p.m. Click here to check it out.

The general on-sale will begin on Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time through Tuesday, May 5, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

All tickets are available at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive Fans should look for the "Summer of Live Promotion" under the ticket type when making their purchase.



How To Win Tickets With 94.5 PST

Be listening to Chris & the Crew and Matt Ryan all next week (week of April 27) for your chance to win tickets to some of 2026's biggest shows (thanks to our friends at Live Nation Philadelphia).

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What Shows Are Included in the Philadelphia Region?

The lineup of shows that are included in this year's sale is pretty impressive. In fact, across the area 28 shows are included.

Here's that list:

Godsmack - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - May 9, 2026

READ MORE: Here's the Smartest & Cheapest Way to Park at the Xfinity Mobile Arena

Summer Walker - Xfinity Mobile Arena - June 5, 2026

Josh Groban (with Jennifer Hudson) - Xfinity Mobile Arena - June 7, 2026

The Black Crowes - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - June 12, 2026

Bleachers - Highmark Mann - June 13, 2026

Evanescence - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - June 20, 2026

Kid Cudi - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - June 27, 2026

Sarah McLachlan - Highmark Mann - July 7, 2026

The Pussycat Dolls - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 14, 2026

Lionel Richie - Xfinity Mobile Arena - July 16, 2026

Death Cab for Cutie - Highmark Mann - July 17, 2026

Tim McGraw - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 17, 2026

Five Finger Death Punch - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 20, 2026

CHECK THIS OUT: Every Concert Coming to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026

Chicago - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 21, 2026

Shinedown - Xfinity Mobile Arena - July 23, 2026

Ne-Yo - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 25, 2026

O.A.R. - Highmark Mann - July 25, 2026

Train - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 26, 2026

Toto - Highmark Mann - July 26, 2026

Mötley Crüe - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 27, 2026

Muse - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - July 29, 2026

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - August 20, 2026

Breaking Benjamin - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 2, 2026

Lil Wayne - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 11, 2026

TLC - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 13, 2026

Staind - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 16, 2026

Jason Aldean - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 19, 2026

Mt. Joy - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - September 25, 2026

If you're new here, by the way, here is a complete guide to all of this year's major concerts in the area:

2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST