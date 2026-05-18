I'm sure this won't surprise you, especially if you have kids who love candy (there aren't many who don't, right?), or you love candy yourself. It's ok to admit it. Ha ha.

Bucks County candy shop nominated for Best Candy Shop in U.S.

A Bucks County candy shop has been nominated once again by USA Today as the best candy shop in America, the Patch is reporting. Wow. That's quite an honor just to be nominated.

READ MORE: Bucks County named most underrated on East Coast

Skip's Candy Corner in Peddler's Village is family-run

If you've been to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, chances are you've stopped into Skip's Candy Corner on Street Road (shop #27). It's a family-run shop, three generations strong. Inside you'll find candy from your childhood to make you feel nostalgic to the latest, mouth-watering creations.

Skip's Candy Corner via Facebook Skip's Candy Corner via Facebook loading...

"With three generations at the helm, Skip's Candy Corner isn't just a store - it's a family legacy dedicated to spreading joy, one sweet treat at a time. So whether you're stopping by for a taste of nostalgia or to explore our latest creations, come join us in celebrating the sweeter side of life! And remember, for every occasion, Skip's has the perfect treat to make it extra special, the shop's website says.

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Skip's would love your help in snagging the honor by voting for them. Voting is open to the public. The shop posted on Facebook, asking for you to vote.

The post read, "Skip's Candy Corner is proud to have been nominated again for Best Candy Store by USA Readers Choice Awards. We would greatly appreciate it if you could click the link below and vote for us! It just requires 2 clicks - 1 on the link and 1 on vote."

READ MORE: Popular Bucks County taproom closing for good

I've made it easy for you. Click HERE for the link to vote.

Skip's Candy Corner via Facebook Skip's Candy Corner via Facebook loading...

If you're a chocolate lover, you'll be in Heaven at Skip's. You'll find all kind of chocolates like chocolate covered pretzels, cherries, caramels, and marshmallows. Treat yourself to Irish Potatoes, a variety of Buttercreams, sea salt bark, nonpareils, truffles, and so much more. Stop by & check it out, if you haven't already. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

Good luck, Skip's Candy Corner. For more for details, click here to read more.

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