Target Has Already Confirmed They Will Be Closed Thanksgiving 2021

We are less than 30 days away from Valentine's Day and less than 64 days until the official start of Spring 2021. Stores shelves are pretty much empty of anything related to the holidays. I've even noticed displays of Easter candy in stores already.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you're counting (and you're probably not) we are 345 days away from Christmas 2021 but, that hasn't stopped Target from already announcing plans to close on Thanksgiving.

According to the USA Today, for the second year in a row, one of the biggest retailers in the country will close their stores for the national holiday so that employees can spend time with family and friends.

In fact, you'd have to go back to Thanksgiving 2011 to find the last time Target kept their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company also announced online sales were huge for the 2020 holiday season. Which comes as no surprise to me. The bulk of my holiday shopping was done online last year.

I certainly didn't miss the crowds or the hassle of holiday shopping, and I also feel like online shopping will once again be a big deal for next Christmas. I wouldn't be surprised if more retailers close their doors for Thanksgiving 2021 so more workers can enjoy the day off.

Source: usatoday.com

More From Lite Rock 96.9 WFPG: